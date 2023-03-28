Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $370.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $347.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

