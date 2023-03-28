Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $80.22

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

