Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $80.22

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Calix stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.55.
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
