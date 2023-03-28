Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) PT at $44.87

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €47.00 ($50.54) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €31.40 ($33.76) to €33.60 ($36.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Aperam has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

Further Reading

