Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $12.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at $87,671,705.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $518.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

