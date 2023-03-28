Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $66.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,837,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

