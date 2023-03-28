Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $66.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.22.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ovintiv
Ovintiv Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $63.30.
Ovintiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.