BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 192.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.86 ($2.37).

BTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.38) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

