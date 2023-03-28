Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives $160.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLGZY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.92 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

