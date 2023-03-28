Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $119.38

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.20.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

