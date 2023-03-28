Analysts Offer Predictions for bluebird bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $373.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.95. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.58.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in bluebird bio by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.