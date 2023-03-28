Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

GRAB opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 1,276.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,238 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

