Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

