Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.65.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$23.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.56.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

