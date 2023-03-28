Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.