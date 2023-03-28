Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STT opened at $73.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.