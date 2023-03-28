Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vector Group by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 398,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

