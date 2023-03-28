Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NYCB. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after buying an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 2,238,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after buying an additional 2,206,438 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

