Zacks Research Weighs in on Masimo Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Masimo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $173.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $184.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

