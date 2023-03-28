Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Global Indemnity Group, LLC Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

GBLI stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.08 and a beta of 0.36. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

