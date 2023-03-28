Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.94. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Ero Copper by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ero Copper by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares during the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.