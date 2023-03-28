Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.16. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $30.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.27 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.56 and its 200 day moving average is $404.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.