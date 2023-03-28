ABM Industries Incorporated to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.45%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Amundi bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $385,654. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

