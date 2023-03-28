Bombardier Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.30 billion.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.
