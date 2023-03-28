Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

