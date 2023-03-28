Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Reduced by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

