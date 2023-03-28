FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pro Reit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

