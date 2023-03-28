FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $14.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $394.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,313,000. Amundi boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

