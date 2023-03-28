FY2023 EPS Estimates for Karora Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRR. CIBC increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Karora Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Karora Resources Company Profile

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.08. The stock has a market cap of C$759.91 million, a P/E ratio of 146.33 and a beta of 0.87. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.38 and a 52-week high of C$7.55.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

