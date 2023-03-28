Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.56 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.