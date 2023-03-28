Brokers Set Expectations for VNET Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for VNET Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VNET Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $487.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

