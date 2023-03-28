FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sylogist in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of TSE:SYZ opened at C$5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.79. The company has a market cap of C$122.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.72.
Sylogist Cuts Dividend
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
