Travelzoo to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

TZOO stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Stories

