Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Accenture plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $273.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.00. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

