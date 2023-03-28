IceCure Medical (ICCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

