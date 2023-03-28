Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.