GSE Systems (GVP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect GSE Systems to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GVP opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.09% of GSE Systems worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.

