AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

