AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
