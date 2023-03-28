Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 22.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

