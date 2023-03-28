Telesat (TSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th.

Telesat Stock Up 6.9 %

TSAT opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Telesat has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 41.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telesat by 71.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Telesat by 21.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 270,583 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

