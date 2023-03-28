Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

