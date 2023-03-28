Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($5.90) target price on the stock.

Bytes Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 374.40 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 353.40 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 512 ($6.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.59. The firm has a market cap of £896.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,674.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Bytes Technology Group

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Neil Murphy acquired 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £50,719.62 ($62,316.77). Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

