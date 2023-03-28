Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 835 ($10.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.30) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.14) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.75) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.64).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 569 ($6.99) on Friday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 385.40 ($4.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 695 ($8.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,709.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 631.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s payout ratio is presently 12,380.95%.

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,615.06). In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,345.74). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,615.06). Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

