Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $833.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 708,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 271,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after buying an additional 203,082 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.