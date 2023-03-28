StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

