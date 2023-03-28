iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRobot Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

