iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
iRobot Price Performance
IRBT stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.09.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
