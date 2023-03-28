Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.90 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.