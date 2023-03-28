Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.90 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.
Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
