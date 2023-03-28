StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

