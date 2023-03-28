StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
LBAI opened at $15.99 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
Featured Articles
