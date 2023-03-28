StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

LBAI opened at $15.99 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Articles

