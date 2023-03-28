iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAR. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

iStar Stock Performance

NYSE STAR opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar

iStar Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 8,184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5,898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

