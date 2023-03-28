iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAR. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
iStar Stock Performance
NYSE STAR opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iStar
iStar Company Profile
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
