Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

MLVF opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.