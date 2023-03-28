Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.
Shares of LSI stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Life Storage
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
