Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

